Legendary Poet 'Habib Jalib' Remembred

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 01:29 PM

Legendary poet 'Habib Jalib' remembred

Legendary revolutionary poet 'Habib Jalib' was remembred on his 27th death anniversary today (Monday) to pay rich tributes for his literary work of poetry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Legendary revolutionary poet 'Habib Jalib' was remembred on his 27th death anniversary today (Monday) to pay rich tributes for his literary work of poetry.

Habib Jalib was born on 24 March 1928 in Hoshiarpur of Indian Punjab. He was entitled as the poet of the people by his followers.He migrated to Pakistan after the partition and worked with a newspaper as a proofreader.

Jalib's simple and attractive style touched the hearts of people and he remained loyal to his progressive school of thought despite being jailed for several times but also remained resilient when it comes to his poetry.

His many poems were remixed by the Laal band of Dr Taimur Rehman to pay a tribute to Habib Jalib, private channels reported.

His famous poetry books are Sir-e-Maqtal, Zikr Behte Khoon Ka, Gumbad-e-Bedar, Kulyaat e Habib Jalib, Is Shehar-e-Kharabi Main, Goshay Main Qafas K, Harf-e-Haqq, Harf-e-Sar-e-Daar and Ehad-e-Sitam.

The greatest poets of his era Habib Jalib died on March 12, 1993.

