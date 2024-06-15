Legendary Poet Ibn-e-Insha Remembered On His Birth Anniversary
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Renowned poet, travelogue writer and columnist Ibn-e-Insha was remembered on his 90th birth anniversary here and across the country on Saturday.
Ibn-e-Insha was born in Jalandhar district of Indian Punjab in 1927 and later migrated to Pakistan.
Along with his poetry, he was regarded one of the best humorists of urdu literature.
His poetry was simple but had meaningful depth. The real cause of his popularity was his humorous poetry and columns. His master pieces are still remembered by his admirers and his most famous ghazal `Insha Ji Uttho' is a modern-day classic.
Ibn-e-Insha's poetic works are Chand Nagar and Dil-e-Wehshi while travelogues are "Awara Gard Ki Diary", "Dunya Gol Hey", "Ibn-e-Batoota Kay Taqub Main", "Chaltay Ho To Cheen Ko Chaliye" and "Nagri Nagri Phira Musafir".
His humorous books are "Khumar-e-Gandum" and "Urdu Ki Aakhri Kitaab".
He was associated with various government services including Radio Pakistan, Ministry of Culture and National Book Centre of Pakistan. He also served the UN for some time and this enabled him to visit a lot of places and was the reason for his subsequent travelogues. Insha got the mentors like Habibullah Ghazanfer Amrohvi, Dr. Ghulam Mustafa Khan and Dr. Abdul Qayyum.
