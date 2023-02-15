UrduPoint.com

Legendary Poet Mirza Ghalib Remembered

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Legendary poet Mirza Ghalib remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Renowned classical urdu and Persian language poet Mirza Asadullah Baig Khan Ghalib was remembered on his 154th death anniversary today, where fans through media platforms paid him rich tributes for his unforgettable works.

Ghalib was born on December 27, 1797, in the city of Akbarabad.

He was an all-time great classical Urdu and Persian poet. He wrote hundreds of Ghazals during his life, which have since been interpreted and sung in many different ways by different people, electronic channels reported.

Mirza Asadullah Baig Khan Ghalib is considered, in South Asia, to be one of the most popular and influential poets of the Urdu language.

He was one of the great Urdu poets who revolutionized Urdu poetry with his words. Ghalib began composing verses at the early age of 10 or 12 and had written many of his best-known ghazals by the time he was 19.

Ghalib today remains popular not only in India and Pakistan but also among communities around the world.

