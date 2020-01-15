Legendary poet Mohsin Naqvi rules masses heart through distinctive poetic style

Pride of Performance poet, Mohsin Naqvi, ruled masses heart even today for his distinictive style, beautiful and impressive diction with elevated thoughts

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) : Pride of Performance poet, Mohsin Naqvi, ruled masses heart even today for his distinictive style, beautiful and impressive diction with elevated thoughts.

Talking to APP in connection with great poet's death anniversary here on Wednesday, Assistant Prof at BZU urdu deptt, Dr Farzana said that Mohsin Naqvi had different traits but his poetry topped all.

"Mursiha Nigari" is another trait of his poetry wherein he painted heart touching scenes of Qurbala and martyrdom of Hazart Imam Hussain (AS), his family and associates,she informed.

Mr Naqvi had multiple shades of his personality as he was a poet, Khateeb and a national figure who was respected much in literary circles, Dr Farzana stated adding that through his poetry, he highlighted war going on between forces of truth and falsehood since long.

Known academician, Dr AsifJehangir said that Mohsin Naqvi was a gigantic and highly respected poet of Saraiki Waseeb because he belonged to DG Khan.

He was a visionary poet who had his own vision of life showing love for democracy, moderate thinking, truthfulness, fearlessness, an associate professor of Urdu said.

Mohsin Naqvi was not a hypocrite and was a positive minded poet who was devoid of vanity.

Former Dean of languages BZU, Dr Anwaar Ahmad said that the late poet had a strong memory having fertile thoughts and hopes.

He reminisced that they had a chance meeting in 1981 for a couple of days at residence of his student, Mehdi Abbas in Multan when teachers who had link with leftists were under hot water in former dictator Zia Ul Haq regime.

He had fond memories of the meeting which are still afresh in his mind, Dr Anwaar said.

Mohsin Naqvi was a superb poet, he remarked.