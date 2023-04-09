Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Legendary Poet 'Munir Niazi' Remembered On His Birth

Umer Jamshaid Published April 09, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Legendary poet 'Munir Niazi' remembered on his birth

ISLAMABAD, Apr 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Legendary urdu and Punjabi poet, Munir Ahmed Niazi was remembered on his 95th birth anniversary on Sunday, where fans of his poetry paid him rich tributes while sharing his work through social media plateforms.

Munir Niazi was born on April 9, 1928 in a village near Hoshiarpur, India. After partition, he moved to Pakistan.

Munir Niazi proved himself as one of Pakistan's famous movie songwriters. He also wrote a number of pieces for newspapers and radio, Electronic channels reported.

The poet launched a weekly 'Saat Rang' from Sahiwal in 1949. He also established a publication institute Al- Misal in 1960 and remained associated with Lahore Television and lived in Lahore until his death.

Munir's poetry influenced an entire generation of young writers and poets. His works include dushmanoon key darmiyan, Mah-e-Munir, Aghaz-e-Zamastan Main Dobara and Aik Musalsal.

Munir Niazi deeply influenced his contemporaries and later generations of poets and is respected by the reading public. His works have been translated into many other languages.

For his literary achievements, Niazi was awarded Kamal-e-Funn Award for the year 2002 by Pakistan academy of Letters and the President's Award for Pride of Performance in 1992 and Star of Excellence award in 1998.

He passed away due to respiratory illness on December 26, 2006 in Lahore.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Film And Movies Social Media Young Hoshiarpur Sahiwal Reading April December Sunday TV From

Recent Stories

UAE participates in the WB-IMF Spring Meetings

UAE participates in the WB-IMF Spring Meetings

57 minutes ago
 Indonesia sets indicative 2024 budget ceiling at U ..

Indonesia sets indicative 2024 budget ceiling at US$66.92 bn

57 minutes ago
 Falconry between past and present at Abu Dhabi Int ..

Falconry between past and present at Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestr ..

57 minutes ago
 World’s best animators will reveal their top cre ..

World’s best animators will reveal their top creative secrets at the first-ev ..

57 minutes ago
 RAKEZ attracts 1,839 new companies to Ras Al Khaim ..

RAKEZ attracts 1,839 new companies to Ras Al Khaimah in Q1

3 hours ago
 Japan to lead G-7 talks on climate, decarbonizatio ..

Japan to lead G-7 talks on climate, decarbonization, energy stability

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.