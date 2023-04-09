Legendary poet 'Munir Niazi' remembered on his birth

ISLAMABAD, Apr 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Legendary urdu and Punjabi poet, Munir Ahmed Niazi was remembered on his 95th birth anniversary on Sunday, where fans of his poetry paid him rich tributes while sharing his work through social media plateforms.

Munir Niazi was born on April 9, 1928 in a village near Hoshiarpur, India. After partition, he moved to Pakistan.

Munir Niazi proved himself as one of Pakistan's famous movie songwriters. He also wrote a number of pieces for newspapers and radio, Electronic channels reported.

The poet launched a weekly 'Saat Rang' from Sahiwal in 1949. He also established a publication institute Al- Misal in 1960 and remained associated with Lahore Television and lived in Lahore until his death.

Munir's poetry influenced an entire generation of young writers and poets. His works include dushmanoon key darmiyan, Mah-e-Munir, Aghaz-e-Zamastan Main Dobara and Aik Musalsal.

Munir Niazi deeply influenced his contemporaries and later generations of poets and is respected by the reading public. His works have been translated into many other languages.

For his literary achievements, Niazi was awarded Kamal-e-Funn Award for the year 2002 by Pakistan academy of Letters and the President's Award for Pride of Performance in 1992 and Star of Excellence award in 1998.

He passed away due to respiratory illness on December 26, 2006 in Lahore.