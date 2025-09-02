Legendary Punjabi poet Ahmad Rahi remembered on 23rd death anniversary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Renowned Punjabi poet, writer, and lyricist Ahmad Rahi was remembered on his 23rd death anniversary across the country on Tuesday, with admirers reflecting on his enduring contributions to Pakistani literature and cinema.

Born on November 12, 1923, in Amritsar, Ahmad Rahi migrated to Pakistan in 1947 and soon emerged as a powerful literary voice, especially known for his poignant writings on the Partition of India. His first poetry collection, "Tarinjan" (1952), offered a moving portrayal of the emotional and social upheaval of that period. Deeply rooted in Punjabi culture, Rahi’s poetry often drew inspiration from folk tales and traditional music, blending literary elegance with the soul of the common people.

Among his other notable poetry collections is "Nimmi Nimmi Waa", and he also authored "Rag-e-Jaan". His celebrated book Tarinjan earned him the prestigious Pride of Performance Award from the Government of Pakistan. The title "Trinjan" also resonates today as the name of a well-known Punjabi bookshop and cultural space in Lahore, and a welfare organization established by poet Tahira Sra, further testifying to Rahi’s lasting influence.

Ahmad Rahi was a towering figure in the early Pakistani film industry, penning lyrics for over 1,900 songs and writing scripts for around 260 films.

He contributed to 51 films—42 in Punjabi and 9 in Urdu—leaving behind a rich legacy of unforgettable melodies. His iconic songs for films such as Heer Ranjha (1970), Mirza Jat (1967), and Yakke Wali (1957) became cultural milestones. Other memorable tracks include "Mitti Dian Murtaan," "Baji," "Kalia," and "Sassi Punnu."

He brought folk heroines like Heer, Sahiban, and Sohni to life through his lyrics, capturing the timeless essence of Punjabi folklore. His popularity was such that, according to reports, many leading actors of the 1960s and 70s wished to perform in films featuring his songs.

Ahmad Rahi received multiple accolades during his lifetime, including the Adamjee Literary Award, in recognition of his significant literary and cinematic contributions.

Speaking to APP, former ptv producer Agha Qaiser said, “Legends like Ahmad Rahi are rare gems who appear once in centuries.” He added that after Rahi’s migration to Pakistan, he quickly became a central figure in both Pakistani literature and film, using his words to reflect the cultural and emotional heart of a newly formed nation.

Ahmad Rahi passed away on September 2, 2002, leaving behind a monumental legacy of art and emotion that continues to inspire generations. His work remains an enduring testament to the power of words in capturing history, love, and identity.