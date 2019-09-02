(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019) :Legendary Punjabi poet and writer, Ahmad Rahi was remembered on Monday on his 17th death anniversary across the country.

Ahmad Rahi was born in Amritsar on November 12, 1923.

He wrote about the Partition of India. He also wrote many songs for films. His first book, Tarinjan, was published in 1952.

It was a poetry book about the Partition of India. Another aspect of Rahi's poetry was the influence of Punjabi folk tales and folk music.

Rahi got engaged in writing scripts and songs for movies. He wrote over 1900 songs for urdu and Punjabi films.

Rahi received the Pride of Performance award.

He passed away 17 years ago on September 2, 2002, leaving behind a glowing trail of over 1,900 unforgettable melodies and around 260 film scripts.