Legendary Qaewal Aziz Mian remembered on death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Legendary Qawwal, poet and musician Aziz Mian was remembered Tuesday on the occasion of his 22nd death anniversary. Aziz Mian was born as Abdul Aziz in Delhi in 1942. The exclamation Mian, which he often used in his qawwalis, became part of his stage name. He was also famous for singing ghazals in qawwali style. He began to introduce himself as Aziz Mian Mairthi. The word Mairthi refers to Meerut, a city in northern India, from which he migrated to Pakistan in 1947, news channels reported.

At the age of ten, he began learning the art of Qawwali under the tutelage of Ustad Abdul Wahid Khan. He received sixteen years of training at the Data Ganj Baksh school of Lahore, and earned degrees in urdu literature, Arabic and Persian from the University of Punjab, Lahore.

Aziz Mian was one of the non traditional Pakistani Qawwals. His voice was raspy and powerful. Aziz Mian was the only prominent qawwal to write his own lyrics. For his service in philosophy and music, the Government of Pakistan awarded him the Pride of Performance medal in 1989. In addition to his own poetry, Aziz Mian performed on the poetry by Allama Iqbal, and a number of contemporary Urdu poets.

Aziz Mian died from complications of hepatitis in Tehran on December 6, 2000 where he had gone at the invitation of the Government of Iran, to perform.

His mortal remains were brought to Pakistan and he was buried in Multan.