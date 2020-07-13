Legendary Qamar Zaman visits historical Islamia College Peshawar

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Former World Champion legendary Qamar Zaman, Vice President Pakistan Squash Federation Monday visited Islamia College University Peshawar.

Upon his arrival to historical Islamia College University Peshawar Vice Chancellor Islamia College Peshawar Prof. Dr. Noushad Khan, welcome Qamar Zaman. Qamar Zaman remained there for some time and the two have detailed discussion regarding promotion of various sports particularly squash.

Professor Dr. Noushad Khan said that he and the people of Pakistan feel proud over the unmatched achievements of squash players by ruling the World of Squash for 37 long years. He, Jansher Khan, Jehangir Khan and five other legends and world champion squash players produced by a small village Nawa Khali of Peshawar.

Qamar Zaman thanked the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Noushad Khan for taking keen interest in all sports and certainly involving the students in healthy sports activities is a key to a healthy society.

Qamar Zaman assured the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Noushad Khan for his full support as far as promotion of the squash game in Islamia College University is concerned. Legendary Qamar Zaman appreciated the performance of Islamia College University Peshawar in terms of sports and said Islamia College University Peshawar produced world-renowned sports persons including Olympians, international and national players who got name and fame for the country in the world of sports.

Additional Registrar Islamia College Peshawar Dr. Tariq Jan, Assistant Director Sports Ali Hoti were also present on the occasion. At the end, the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Noushad Khan awarded a souvenir of the Islamia College University Peshawar as a token of gestures.