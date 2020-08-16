Legendary Qawwal Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan remembered on his 23rd death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :The 23rd death anniversary of legendary 'Qawwali' maestro Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan was being observed here on Sunday across the country.

He was popularly regarded as "Shahenshah-e-Qawwali", meaning "The King of Qawwali", a private news channel; reported.

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan was born in Faisalabad on October, 13, 1948, and was considered one of the trend-setters and pioneers of fusion music in Pakistan.

Hailing from a Patiala gharana, Khan carried forward his family's 600-year-old Qawwali tradition and introduced it to international audiences.

According to the Guinness Book of World Records‚ Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan holds the world record for the largest recorded output by a Qawwali artist.

The government of Pakistan bestowed Pride of Performance on the legendary singer in 1987 for his contribution to Pakistani music. He was also honored with the prestigious UNESCO Music prize. The music maestro released around 25 Qawwali albums.

His massive hit `Dam Mast Qalandar' became household anthem. His Hamd "Wohi Khuda Hai" and the national song "Mera Paigham Pakistan" are still popular among the music lovers.

The king of qawwal lost his battle with lung cancer in 1997.