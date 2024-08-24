Open Menu

Legendary Radio, TV & Film Artist Jamshed Ansari Remembered

Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Legendary Radio, TV & film artist Jamshed Ansari remembered

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) The19th death anniversary of legendary Radio, tv and film artist Jamshed Ansari was observed here and across the country on Saturday.

Jamshed Ansari was born in Saharanpur, India, on December 31, 1942.

He played the memorable role of Safdar in the longest run Pakistani Radio programme `Hamid Mian Kay Haan'.

Jamshed's first television play from Karachi television was 'Ghora ghaas khata hai'.

He died on this day in 2005.

