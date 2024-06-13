Legendary singer Mehdi Hassan remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The 12th death anniversary of legendary singer famous as Shehenshah-e-Ghazal Mehdi Hassan Khan was observed on Thursday.

He was born on July 18, 1927 in India.

In 1957, he was given opportunity to sing on Radio Pakistan.

He sang for over 300 films during his music career.

He was honored with numerous awards including Nishan-e-Imtiaz, Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, Pride of Performance and Hilal-e-Imtiaz by Government of Pakistan.

Mehdi Hassan died on this day in 2012 in Karachi.