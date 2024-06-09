Open Menu

Legendary Voice Of Radio Pakistan, Urdu Newscaster Taskeen Zafar Passes Away

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 09, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Legendary voice of Radio Pakistan, Urdu newscaster Taskeen Zafar passes away

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Legendary voice of Radio Pakistan, urdu newscaster Taskeen Zafar passed away in Rawalpindi on Sunday after a brief illness.

She was 67.

Her Namaz-e-Janaza will be offered at 4:30 pm at Eidgah, Lalkurti in Rawalpindi this afternoon.

Born in Rawalpindi in 1957, Taskeen Zafar's broadcasting career spanned over four decades. She joined Radio Pakistan as an announcer in 1980.

Taskeen Zafar hosted programs on Radio Pakistan's News and Current Affairs Channel.

She also remained associated with Pakistan Television where she read news and hosted music programs.

In recognition of her meritorious services, Taskeen Zafar was presented with the Presidential Pride of Performance award last year.

Radio Pakistan and the entire broadcasting fraternity mourn the loss of a legend.

Taskeen Zafar's eloquent voice and unique style of reading news will always resonate in the minds and hearts of Radio listeners.

