UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Legendary,versatile Compere Tariq Aziz Passes Away

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 05:21 PM

Legendary,versatile compere Tariq Aziz passes away

The legendary and versatile Television compere and actor-politician Tariq Aziz on Wednesday breathed his last after a brief illness, his family sources said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :The legendary and versatile Television compere and actor-politician Tariq Aziz on Wednesday breathed his last after a brief illness, his family sources said.

Tariq Aziz , 84, was ptv's first male broadcaster and attained popularity from its game show Neelam Ghar, aired for several decades and later attributed to him and renamed as Tariq Aziz Show.

He also served in radio programmes,tv dramas and starred in different films as leading actor. Tariq Aziz was twice elected as Member National Assembly in 1997 and 1999.

He was also known for his charity work for the destitute and poor.

The government of Pakistan had conferred him Pride of Performance award for his excellent services in 1992.

The President, prime minister and information minister in their condolence messages paid tribute to the services of Tariq Aziz terming it a great loss for Pakistan.

Tributes started pouring in on social media soon the news of his demise was aired by news channels from across the country,His charismatic voice would remain echoing for long in the ears of grieved fans and lovers.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Prime Minister Film And Movies Information Minister Poor Social Media Male Neelam Tariq Aziz Family TV From Government PTV Love

Recent Stories

LHC seeks reply from NAB on Chaudhary brothers’ ..

1 hour ago

Al Ain Zoo launches breeding programme for Dama ga ..

1 hour ago

Belgium reports 89 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

DC for ensuring implementation on corona, dengue S ..

39 seconds ago

ADC visits NADRA office, inspect preventive measur ..

40 seconds ago

What is Pakistan Searching for?

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.