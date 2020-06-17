Legendary,versatile compere Tariq Aziz passes away

The legendary and versatile Television compere and actor-politician Tariq Aziz on Wednesday breathed his last after a brief illness, his family sources said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :The legendary and versatile Television compere and actor-politician Tariq Aziz on Wednesday breathed his last after a brief illness, his family sources said.

Tariq Aziz , 84, was ptv's first male broadcaster and attained popularity from its game show Neelam Ghar, aired for several decades and later attributed to him and renamed as Tariq Aziz Show.

He also served in radio programmes,tv dramas and starred in different films as leading actor. Tariq Aziz was twice elected as Member National Assembly in 1997 and 1999.

He was also known for his charity work for the destitute and poor.

The government of Pakistan had conferred him Pride of Performance award for his excellent services in 1992.

The President, prime minister and information minister in their condolence messages paid tribute to the services of Tariq Aziz terming it a great loss for Pakistan.

Tributes started pouring in on social media soon the news of his demise was aired by news channels from across the country,His charismatic voice would remain echoing for long in the ears of grieved fans and lovers.