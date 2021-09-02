Legendry actresses Durdana Butt, Naila Jaffery remembered

Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi remembered two veteran actresses of the Pakistan Television industry Durdana Butt and Naila Jaffery, in an event organized at the ACP's Jaun Elia lawn here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi remembered two veteran actresses of the Pakistan Television industry Durdana Butt and Naila Jaffery, in an event organized at the ACP's Jaun Elia lawn here.

Speaking on the occasion President ACP Mohammad Ahmed Shah said, Durdana was a daring woman. Naila had been battling cancer for the last six years and we have been with her in her tough times, he added.

He said that Naila Jaffery was a woman with a sensitive heart, she took great care of the children affected by the earthquake.

Ahmed Shah added that our many creative people have left us in this covid. "I have always tried to make this space a hub for artist community where they can share joy and sorrows' Ahmed Shah further said.

On the occasion, a documentary film was also screened based on the life history of Durdana Butt and Naila Jaffery.

Including the council's governing body members, vice president Munawar Saeed, Joint Secretary Asjad Bukhari, many showbiz personalities attended the event.

Senior actor Khalid Anam said, both of them were humanitarian personalities, and they made their individual identities in the showbiz industry.

Actor Adil Wadia said, Naila was like my younger sister, they both will be missed miserably.

Senior ptv producer Amjad Shah said, thanks to Ahmed Shah who organizes such events to refresh the memories of the demised soul. It's difficult to talk about Jaffery's art.

Durdana was a mother figure for everybody. They both were lively personalities.

Butt's niece Maleeha was also present at the event, addressing the audience she said, she is grateful to the Arts Council for organizing this condolence reference for her aunt.

"Durdana was my Dudi Aapa, she supported my daughter in the starting of her carrier, and whatever my daughter is today, all credit goes to her," said Iqbal Lateef Theatre Artist Kulsoom Aftab said, "Durdana butt was a great and lovely person, she knew how to make good relations.

Naila always used to first understand the details of her characters and then get into it, she was an amazing actress.

Recalling the memories of Durdana Butt and Naila Jaffery, Imran Shairvani, makeup artist Kamal-Uddin, Munawar Saeed, Irfan Ullah Khan, Mukhtyar Laghari, Misbah Khalid, Zaheer Khan, Sheryar Siddiqui, and Rizwan Siddiqui also spoke on the occasion.