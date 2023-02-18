Legends of Languages awarded at MLLF 23

As many as ten 'Legends of the Languages' (Celebrating Lifetime Achievements of Prominent Personalities of Mother Languages) were awarded at the ongoing Pakistan Mother Languages Literature Festival (MLLF) 2023 here Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ):As many as ten 'Legends of the Languages' (Celebrating Lifetime Achievements of Prominent Personalities of Mother Languages) were awarded at the ongoing Pakistan Mother Languages Literature Festival (MLLF) 2023 here Saturday.

The legends included Amar Jalil (Sindhi), Dr. Fatima Hassan, Ms. Salma Shaheen (Pushto), Sharif Shad (Pothohari), Dr. Fazal Khaliq (Balochi), Ms. Sarwat Mohiuddin (Punjabi), Riffat Abbas (Saraiki), Dr. Muhammad Sagheer Khan (Pahari), Dr. Abdul Rehman Brahui (Brahui) and Muhammad Irfan (Khowar).

Pakistan Mother Languages Literature Festival (MLLF) 2023 is continued embracing multiple colours of the mother languages of Pakistan. Writers, poets and artists representing various mother languages and cultures gathered from all parts of the country. The festival has been arranged by Indus Cultural Forum (ICF) in collaboration with the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

Secretary National Heritage and Culture Division Fareena Mazhar acclaimed the efforts of the Indus Cultural Forum (ICF) and Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA). She assured her complete support for such inclusive initiatives which also reflect the government's own vision.

Ayub Jamali, Director General PNCA, expressed his ownership for the promotion of diversity and cultural manifestation of all mother languages of Pakistan. He encouraged people to speak in their mother tongue at home which will preserve the languages and diverse dialects too.

Dr Manzoor Hussain Soomro, Chairperson ICF exhibited ICF's deep commitment to the cause of promoting literary pursuits in all mother languages of Pakistan.

He proposed that after the successful organisation of eight MLLFs, it was time to institutionalise this event by signing a longer-term MoU between PNCA & ICF.

On this occasion Munawar Ali Mahesar, Director General (Culture), Government of Sindh vowed that Cultured Department had been supporting this festival as it supported the promotion of the Sindhi language at the national level. He assured the continuity of the Culture Department Sindh's support for future festivals.

Jami Chandio, an eminent writer and cultural activist in his keynote speech stated that languages flourished only through communicating with people from different cultures and backgrounds. He, therefore, stressed that the state should also support diversity as a strength of Pakistan, and regional and native languages should be recognised at the national level.

Swaang theater group presented theater on Saadat Hassan Manto's stories. The play received huge applause from the audience.

The festival will launch more than eighty books on fiction, poetry, dictionaries, travelogues and children's literature. Poets representing more than twenty mother languages will recite poetry in their languages, with translation in Urdu, in Mushaira.

Famous artist Mushtaq Lashari has focused diversity and cultures of Pakistan in his paintings which use real tea and coffee as basic mediums.

Pakistan Science Foundation has installed its interactive science exhibition for kids to promote scientific concepts in arterial languages.