Leghari calls for thwarting evil designs against armed forces

RAJANAPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :General Secretary Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab, Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari said that the baseless allegations of violent attacks on law enforcement agencies and security forces, human rights violations and suppression of political activities were being made to defame armed forces for gaining nefarious designs.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, Leghari said that the whole nation has rejected the rioting elements forever after shameful incidents of May 9.

He said that the state of Pakistan and armed forces respect the martyrs of the country and their families.

He said that the eternal sacrifices of the armed forces were being acknowledged in the world and also appreciated by the nation.

He said that the people and the armed forces have a close relationship which was the actual power of the country and centre of national security.

He said that anti-national elements and their supporters were trying hard to create social division and chaos through fake and baseless news and propaganda.

"With full support and love of the nation, all evil intentions would be thwarted" Leghari added.

He stated that the undivided service of the people was the center of our politics and people-friendly budget by the incumbent government was clear reflection of government's intentions of providing relief to masses.

He said that despite unfavorable conditions and lack of resources, the current people-friendly budget was a good initiative of the democratic government.

The PML-N General Secretary Punjab maintained that the inexperienced government of the past caused irreparable damage to the country by its failed internal and foreign policy and affected the image of the country around the world.

He said that current democratic government has taken revolutionary steps in restoring the country's dignity and leading the nation on the path of development with its integrated strategy in a short period of time.

He added that the "Taman Leghari" was the only tribal area in country where such a magnificent cadet college was being constructed.

The journey to this point began in the year 2017 when Commodore Shabir, the father of martyred pilot Rashid Khan was invited to visit Fort Munro.

He said that at that time, the Air Force was requested to settle an entire city in Khar area and handed over the first hospital to them.

He said that a cadet college was being constructed in the area along with a vocational training center, a school for disabled children and other facilities for the local people.

"In a meeting with Governor Punjab, request has been made for starting of bus service for the students of Jampur studying at Ghazi University DG Khan on which Vice Chancellor of the university has already issued a notification, he said and added that the facility of bus service facilitating male and female students from Jampur and its surrounding areas of reaching university respectfully.

He said that keeping in view the importance of education and vision of facilitating local people, two campuses of Islamia University Bahawalpur have been approved in Rajanpur and Jampur and the classes would start from the month of September. For the first time in the history of Jampur, establishment of a passport office has also been approved and the office would start facilitating people soon at their local area.

He said that on the request of the Leghari family, the Federal government has approved the WAPDA division by upgrading WAPDA sub-division Jampur and it would be made active from July 1 and required funds have also been allocated for this project. He said that a 32-KV grade station has been approved in Mauza Thal Janan of Tehsil Jampur and it would start regular operations within a month.

He said that the government has also allocated huge amount of funds for upgradation, construction of new feeders and provision of electricity at new colonies of the area.

Leghari further said that trauma center has been made active THQ Hospital Jampur and best efforts were being made by him to get approved a hospital with 100 beds in Jampur with all the modern facilities. He said that construction of 55-km road from Jampur to Alipur and a bridge has been included in the Annual Development Program (ADP).

Meanwhile, the projects of doubling the 40-km National Highway Road from Jampur to DG Khan and 17-km road from Kot Chhata to Ghazighat have also been included in the ADP.

He said that along with this, Jampur to Dajal, Dajal to Harind, Dajal to Muhammadpur, Jampur to Shiro, Dera Gujjar to Basti Selera and western bypass road of Jampur city were almost in the final stages of completion. He said that he himself was monitoring the quality of material and progress on the ongoing development projects in order to ensure relief for the masses at the earliest.

Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari maintained that the government has fulfilled all the promises made to the people of this area and said that in order to permanently end the past deprivations and backwardness in South Punjab, the people-friendly democratic government of Pakistan Muslim League (N) has diverted resources towards South Punjab and it would now start a new era of development. The people were the source of real power and pledge to continue serving the people without discrimination.