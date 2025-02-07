Leghari lauds publishing of 'Balochistan: Air Panoramas & Landscapes'

Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division), Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari Friday lauded the efforts of authors Tahir Khan Kayani and Aziz Ahmed Jamali in highlighting the scenic natural landscapes of Balochistan through the publication of the book “Balochistan: Air Panoramas & Landscapes”

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division), Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari Friday lauded the efforts of authors Tahir Khan Kayani and Aziz Ahmed Jamali in highlighting the scenic natural landscapes of Balochistan through the publication of the book “Balochistan: Air Panoramas & Landscapes”.

Addressing the book launching ceremony at the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) on Friday, the minister delighted over the publication of a book, hoping that authors would continue the same passion and series in the future as well.

He said that this book would not only create an awareness among the public about the province, but also attract the massive foreign and domestic tourists thronging to Balochistan. “I am fortunate and delighted to be present at the launching ceremony of an important book on Balochistan, “ he added.

He further emphasized that Balochistan would emerge as an important part of Pakistan’s economy in the future as this important province was rich with minerals, natural resources and natural recreational spots, we have to convey the story associated with every picture of this book to Balochistan’s youth.

Awais Leghari said that because of this book, he had seen a lot about Balochistan that did not know before, although our tribe had a deep and old connection with the province.

He said that authors of the book had presented the real and scenic beauty of Balochistan, we would work to apprise the world regarding the unseen beauties of Balochistan.

The minister said, “Our young generation is in great need of books, Almighty has blessed Balochistan with countless and rich with natural landscape.”

He added that Balochistan was victim of terrorism and other problems but the readers of this book would enjoy the reading it. Book was telling the story about province hidden scenic beauty, culture, traditions, and geography, the minister concluded.