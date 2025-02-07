Open Menu

Leghari Lauds Publishing Of 'Balochistan: Air Panoramas & Landscapes'

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2025 | 09:45 PM

Leghari lauds publishing of 'Balochistan: Air Panoramas & Landscapes'

Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division), Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari Friday lauded the efforts of authors Tahir Khan Kayani and Aziz Ahmed Jamali in highlighting the scenic natural landscapes of Balochistan through the publication of the book “Balochistan: Air Panoramas & Landscapes”

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division), Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari Friday lauded the efforts of authors Tahir Khan Kayani and Aziz Ahmed Jamali in highlighting the scenic natural landscapes of Balochistan through the publication of the book “Balochistan: Air Panoramas & Landscapes”.

Addressing the book launching ceremony at the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) on Friday, the minister delighted over the publication of a book, hoping that authors would continue the same passion and series in the future as well.

He said that this book would not only create an awareness among the public about the province, but also attract the massive foreign and domestic tourists thronging to Balochistan. “I am fortunate and delighted to be present at the launching ceremony of an important book on Balochistan, “ he added.

He further emphasized that Balochistan would emerge as an important part of Pakistan’s economy in the future as this important province was rich with minerals, natural resources and natural recreational spots, we have to convey the story associated with every picture of this book to Balochistan’s youth.

Awais Leghari said that because of this book, he had seen a lot about Balochistan that did not know before, although our tribe had a deep and old connection with the province.

He said that authors of the book had presented the real and scenic beauty of Balochistan, we would work to apprise the world regarding the unseen beauties of Balochistan.

The minister said, “Our young generation is in great need of books, Almighty has blessed Balochistan with countless and rich with natural landscape.”

He added that Balochistan was victim of terrorism and other problems but the readers of this book would enjoy the reading it. Book was telling the story about province hidden scenic beauty, culture, traditions, and geography, the minister concluded.

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns shooting incident in Sweden

UAE strongly condemns shooting incident in Sweden

2 minutes ago
 5.6 million people in UAE, 53 countries benefit fr ..

5.6 million people in UAE, 53 countries benefit from ERC's Ramadan charity progr ..

17 minutes ago
 CTP launch operation against illegal vehicle Jumma ..

CTP launch operation against illegal vehicle Jumma Bazaar

1 minute ago
 NA body reviews health sector budgetary proposals

NA body reviews health sector budgetary proposals

1 minute ago
 SP Headquarters Dera Muhammad Nawab Khan visits po ..

SP Headquarters Dera Muhammad Nawab Khan visits police Lines

1 minute ago
 Leghari lauds publishing of 'Balochistan: Air Pano ..

Leghari lauds publishing of 'Balochistan: Air Panoramas & Landscapes'

1 minute ago
RDA removes encroachments in Rattaamral area

RDA removes encroachments in Rattaamral area

1 minute ago
 Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman ..

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar chairs meeting regardin ..

35 minutes ago
 IG Punjab directs to increase search, combating op ..

IG Punjab directs to increase search, combating operations across province

35 minutes ago
 UNICEF appoints Zunaira Qayyum as Youth Advocate f ..

UNICEF appoints Zunaira Qayyum as Youth Advocate for Climate Action and Girls' e ..

35 minutes ago
 Pakistan, EU envoy discuss ties

Pakistan, EU envoy discuss ties

35 minutes ago
 A solo fusion of Khattak and Kathak presented at N ..

A solo fusion of Khattak and Kathak presented at NAPA

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan