Leghari Lauds UN’s Flood Relief Efforts

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2025 | 12:09 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Energy Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari on Monday commended the United Nations (UN) for its vital role in rescue and relief efforts across flood-affected regions during a meeting with UN Resident Coordinator in Pakistan, Mohamed Yahya.

During the meeting, they discussed the situation in flood-affected areas, including Sialkot and Hafizabad, and the challenges faced by the local population, particularly farmers, said a press release.

Expressing grief over the loss of lives and property caused by recent floods, Mohamed Yahya said Pakistan contributed little to global carbon emissions but continued to face severe consequences of climate change.

He underscored that energy transition was unavoidable for Pakistan and assured that the UN stood ready to extend technical and financial assistance, provided that a clear national narrative was formulated.

He further noted that several countries had secured substantial climate financing to support their transitions.

For instance, Ghana demanded $8 billion to shift away from coal-based power, while Nigeria and Indonesia were also benefiting from climate funds.

Federal Minister Awais Leghari informed the UN representative that Pakistan was already moving toward renewable energy, even without external assistance, and highlighted that the government’s Green Financing Division under the PPMC and an inter-ministerial committee were actively working to mobilize resources.

The minister emphasized that post-flood infrastructure rehabilitation would not be carried out on traditional lines but with a forward-looking approach that addressed future climate challenges. Mohamed Yahya agreed, adding that a comprehensive post-disaster assessment was vital to ensure resilient and sustainable rebuilding in collaboration with the Government of Pakistan.

