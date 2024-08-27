Open Menu

Leghari Refutes Notion Regarding Increase In Power Tariffs

Sumaira FH Published August 27, 2024 | 08:27 PM

Leghari refutes notion regarding increase in power tariffs

Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari has dismissed the notion that power tariffs were being consistently increased

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari has dismissed the notion that power tariffs were being consistently increased.

In a televised message on Tuesday, he clarified that the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) determined Quarterly Tariff Adjustment (QTA) for every three months and that of Fuel price Adjustment every month.

Awais Leghari pointed out that NEPRA heard a case regarding power tariff Monday and "if the authority agrees to our assertions, there will be an increase of ninety-six paisa per unit in QTA while the Fuel Price Adjustment will witness decrease of 2.87 rupees per unit."

He elaborated if the impact of taxes is also added, every consumer will get a relief of 2.37 rupees per unit.

