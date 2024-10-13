Leghari Says Electricity Tariffs To Drop 8-10% Per Unit Soon
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 13, 2024 | 11:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Minister for Power Sardar Awais Leghari on Sunday issued warning to electricity thieves and corrupt officials for termination from their assignments who involved in corrupt practices.
He said that all those who involved will face the music from next month.
The minister vowed that the consumers can expect significant relief as power tariffs drop by 8-10% per unit in the near future.
In an exclusive interview with a private news channel, minister expressed hope that power sector reforms are expected to bring good news for the public in the coming months, with anti-theft measures being implemented to increase transparency in the power system.
The goal is to provide reliable, affordable and sustainable electricity to citizens, he added.
Minister for Power warned to take stringent action against officers involved in power theft, stating that those found guilty of corrupt practices will be terminated from service starting next month.
Leghari directed for stern action against the corrupt officers within the power sector and decided to take a zero-tolerance policy in this regard.
The minister emphasized that the government will adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards officers engaged in power theft, whether involvement proved today or during past.
Minister has outlined key steps to address pressing power sector issues, ensuring reliable electricity supply and resolving long-standing problems, adding, we are upgrading, repairing feeders to reduce power losses and faults.
We are also strengthening transmission infrastructure to improve power evacuation, he mentioned, adding, minimizing line losses through efficient transmission systems is also in our priority areas.
Sardar Awais Leghari has also revealed that the government is diligently addressing the financing issues plaguing the power sector, focusing on revenue generation, growth enhancement and taxation system overhaul.
"The government is committed to resolving the power sector's financial woes and ensuring its growth," Leghari emphasized.
By addressing financing issues and implementing reforms, the government aims to create a robust power sector that benefits both the economy and the public, he reassured.
