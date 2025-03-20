Leghari Slams Miftah's Remarks On Solar Energy
Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2025 | 11:47 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Energy, Sardar Awais Khan Leghari, has criticized former finance minister Miftah Ismail’s recent statement regarding solar, stressing that the government has been encouraging people to install solar energy panels.
Passing sweeping statements without data and evidence was an irresponsible act by the former minister as Miftah Ismail tried to mislead the people by quoting baseless and incorrect numbers, the minister said in a message issued by his office.
The minister highlighted that 4,000 megawatts of energy had already been added to the national power system through the solar net metering policy, with expectations that this will increase to 12,000 megawatts in the next eight years.
"The price of solar panels has decreased due to policy changes, and consumers will recover their investment in the next three to four years, which is a great deal," he added.
Leghari clarified that current consumers of net metering would be charged according to the old prices, explaining that adjustments to net metering prices in various countries have been made to prevent an additional burden on the national grid and economy.
The minister further mentioned that the review process of Independent Power Producers (IPPs) had been completed after mutual consultation and understanding, resulting in savings of 1,500 billion.
He assured that the profits gained from reviewing the IPPs would soon benefit the masses in the form of reduced energy prices.
On the topic of green energy production, Leghari revealed that 55% of the energy in the national grid over the past year came from renewable sources such as hydel, solar, and nuclear power.
He further projected that this share would rise to 85% in the next few years.
The minister also addressed the stability of sugar and wheat supplies, stating that the government took timely decisions to maintain their availability.
However, he criticized Miftah Ismail’s baseless remarks on the import and shortage of these commodities.
Leghari expressed regret that a former economic minister was using economic issues as a political tool.
He concluded by reaffirming the government’s commitment to taking every possible action to improve the country’s energy, economy, and agriculture sectors.
