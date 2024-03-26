Leghari, WAPDA Chairman discuss early completion of under construction projects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Power, Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, and WAPDA Chairman, Lt. Gen. (Rtd) Sajjad Ghani discussed the early completion of WAPDA's under construction projects.

During the meeting, the minister issued instructions to NTDC for the timely completion of electricity transmission line projects associated with WAPDA's initiatives, aiming to deliver affordable electricity to consumers, said a news release.

He highlighted a zero-tolerance policy towards project delays and vowed strict action against officials responsible for any such delays.

Chairman WAPDA offered technical assistance to NTDC during the meeting, underscoring WAPDA's commitment to supporting timely project execution.