Leghari, WAPDA Chairman Discuss Early Completion Of Under Construction Projects
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Power, Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, and WAPDA Chairman, Lt. Gen. (Rtd) Sajjad Ghani discussed the early completion of WAPDA's under construction projects.
During the meeting, the minister issued instructions to NTDC for the timely completion of electricity transmission line projects associated with WAPDA's initiatives, aiming to deliver affordable electricity to consumers, said a news release.
He highlighted a zero-tolerance policy towards project delays and vowed strict action against officials responsible for any such delays.
Chairman WAPDA offered technical assistance to NTDC during the meeting, underscoring WAPDA's commitment to supporting timely project execution.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Foreign Secretary conveys condolences to Russia after Moscow terror att ..
LHC grants permission to Monis Elahi to contest by-elections
Baltimore bridge collapses due to ship collision
PCB offers national team head coach role to Luke Ronchi
Security forces thwart terrorist attack on Pakistan Naval Base in Turbat
Family's maintenance allowance case: Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal di ..
Faisalabad police arrest suspects in fatal Kite string killing of youth
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 2024
Main suspect arrested in Faisalabad of kite incident
Pakistan Day celebrations at IMCG-PG.F7/4 Margala College
Tennis: ATP-WTA Miami Open results: collated
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sardar Shah pays surprise visit to Govt Girls Degree College Zamzam27 seconds ago
-
PM for instant implementation of UNSC resolution on Gaza36 seconds ago
-
CM pays tribute to security force for thwarting attack on Turbat Naval Airbase40 seconds ago
-
Pakistan Foreign Secretary conveys condolences to Russia after Moscow terror attack5 minutes ago
-
Ticks infestation poses risks to animals, humans: Livestock Dept11 minutes ago
-
Noted Seraiki poet Mushtaq Sabqat passes away11 minutes ago
-
Police arrest six gamblers; recover Rs 35,700 stake money21 minutes ago
-
IGP advises public to discourage beggars during Ramazan21 minutes ago
-
Last day for withdrawal of Senate candidates tomorrow21 minutes ago
-
LHC grants permission to Monis Elahi to contest by-elections31 minutes ago
-
University of Peshawar remains at bottom of HEC performance report of KP universities41 minutes ago
-
Encroachers manhandled four officials50 minutes ago