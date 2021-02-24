UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Legislation Against Corporal Punishment Historic: Speaker National Assembly

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 09:02 PM

Legislation against corporal punishment historic: Speaker National Assembly

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Wednesday said the legislation, passed by the lower house on prohibition against corporal punishment to children in educational institutions and other places in the Islamabad Capital Territory, was historic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Wednesday said the legislation, passed by the lower house on prohibition against corporal punishment to children in educational institutions and other places in the Islamabad Capital Territory, was historic.

In a statement, he said the law against corporal punishment of children was necessary as the violence was affecting the physical and mental growth and educational activities of the children.

The Speaker appreciated the singer and founder of the Zindagi Trust Foundation Shehzad Roy for his efforts for stopping physical violence on children.

He said Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari and member National Assembly Mehnaz Akbar Aziz played a critical role in the passage of the important legislation.

Related Topics

Islamabad National Assembly Shehzad Roy

Recent Stories

Al Bowardi continues tours of IDEX 2021

3 minutes ago

KMC administrator asked to revise rent of markets, ..

30 seconds ago

'Accountability courts convict 14 corrupt in NAB r ..

32 seconds ago

Five injured in bikes collision

35 seconds ago

Russian Finance Ministry Partially Switches NWF Fr ..

37 seconds ago

China, Russia's role imperative for resolving Kash ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.