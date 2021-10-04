Legislation against fake news to be done in consultation with stakeholders: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Husaain said on Monday that fake news was a serious matter and legislation against fake news was being done all over the world.

Talking informally to media outside Parliament House, he said that legislation in this connection would be done in Pakistan with the consultation of all the stakeholders. He said a draft of the Pakistan Media Development Authority ( PMDA) had been prepared which would be presented in Joint Action Committee also comprising representatives of Pakistan Broadcasters Association ( PBA), All Pakistan Newspapers Society ( APNS) for consultation and building consensus.

To a question about Pandora Papers, Fawad said that a meeting of was being held today to decide how to proceed on the Pandora papers issue. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had already tweeted that the government would investigate all Pakistani citizens mentioned in the Pandora Papers and if any wrongdoing was established appropriate action would be taken.