UrduPoint.com

Legislation Against Fake News To Be Done In Consultation With Stakeholders: Fawad

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 05:30 PM

Legislation against fake news to be done in consultation with stakeholders: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Husaain said on Monday that fake news was a serious matter and legislation against fake news was being done all over the world.

Talking informally to media outside Parliament House, he said that legislation in this connection would be done in Pakistan with the consultation of all the stakeholders. He said a draft of the Pakistan Media Development Authority ( PMDA) had been prepared which would be presented in Joint Action Committee also comprising representatives of Pakistan Broadcasters Association ( PBA), All Pakistan Newspapers Society ( APNS) for consultation and building consensus.

To a question about Pandora Papers, Fawad said that a meeting of was being held today to decide how to proceed on the Pandora papers issue. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had already tweeted that the government would investigate all Pakistani citizens mentioned in the Pandora Papers and if any wrongdoing was established appropriate action would be taken.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World Parliament Media All Government

Recent Stories

Entry-level King realme C21 Gets More Affordable a ..

Entry-level King realme C21 Gets More Affordable at PKR 17,999/-

8 minutes ago
 Hansal Mehta extends support to Shah Rukh Khan aft ..

Hansal Mehta extends support to Shah Rukh Khan after arrest of Aryan Khan

9 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rashid says online visa service for Afghani ..

Sheikh Rashid says online visa service for Afghanistan will be launched in three ..

23 minutes ago
 Versatile playback singer 'Masood Rana' remembered ..

Versatile playback singer 'Masood Rana' remembered

11 minutes ago
 IHC serves notice to owner of housing society

IHC serves notice to owner of housing society

11 minutes ago
 SC dismisses contempt of court petition filed agai ..

SC dismisses contempt of court petition filed against Chairman NAB

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.