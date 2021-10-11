UrduPoint.com

Legislation Against Girls' Early Marriages Result-oriented: Zaib-un-Nisa

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 11:00 PM

Legislation against girls' early marriages result-oriented: Zaib-un-Nisa

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Rise in number of sexual offenses against girls in the world was very alarming, however, every possible step was being taken to control the ratio of sexual assault besides legislation being made for discouraging the trend of girls' early marriages.

These views were expressed by the Directorate of Women Development Cell Shaheed Benazirabad's Zaib-un-Nisa during a seminar held in a local school to mark the International Day of Girl Child.

She said legislation by the Sindh government for discouraging the trend of girls' early marriages had found result-oriented.

She said despite the visible innovations in digital technology, conservative social norms had badly affected the teenage segment particularly girls aged below 18 years, however, the Sindh government was taking positive steps to overcome the situation.

Member Sindh Commission on the Status of Women Qamar-u-Nisa Dhamrah said our society usually disowns girls facing social injustice, however, the role of social welfare organizations and government departments in that regard was admirable.

She said improving the social status of girls should be our top priority by providing them a cognitive atmosphere and fulfilling their moral needs.

Coordinator Aurat Foundation Rukhsana Peerzada, Kainaat Advocate of Legal Aid Society, Farzana Lala Arshad and other women representatives also expressed their views on the occasion .

