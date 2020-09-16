UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Legislation Being Enacted For The Protection Of Rape Witnesses :Faisal Javed

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 10:30 PM

Legislation being enacted for the protection of rape witnesses :Faisal Javed

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Faisal Javed said on Wednesday that legislation was being enacted for the protection of rape witnesses, besides to keep the identities of rape survivors secret

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Faisal Javed said on Wednesday that legislation was being enacted for the protection of rape witnesses, besides to keep the identities of rape survivors secret.

"Such criminals blackmail victims of abuse," he told media outside the parliament house along with Senator Zeeshan Khanzada.

A centralize database of rapists would be set up and a mobile phone app also be developed under which message would be circulated timely to the masses to prevent such incidents, he added.

He stressed that an example would be made out of sexual abusers and child rapists through legislation. "There needs to be a debate on laws of public execution," he said, Faisal Javed said the government would table a bill in the parliament house soon through evolving consensus to set an example for the perpetrators of rape incidents.

"Those who abuse children and women will be punished severely," adding that , "If the police did not register a case of child abuse, a case would be registered against the police," he added.

About PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif's insensitive comments on the Lahore motorway gang-rape case a day prior, the senator said the former Punjab chief minister should apologised for his statement.

"Shehbaz Sharif should resign over his statement," he said, adding that the PML-N representatives in the House were banging the desks following the party president's comments.

He said opposition was blackmailing the government regarding the legislation of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) instead supporting it over the issue of national interest.

The opposition was demanding National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) in return of the bill but Prime Minister Imran Khan would not give NRO to those who looted national wealth.

In response to a question, the senator said Federal Minister for Law and Justice Farogh Naseem and Special Assistant to the PM on Interior Shehzad Akbar had been given the responsibility to bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan.

Senator Zeeshan Khanzada said that FATF is a global issue and it has a history. The opposition should support the government on this issue, he said and stressed the need to recognize the international law regarding money laundering.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Senate Prime Minister Chief Minister Police Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Motorway Mobile Parliament National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) Money Criminals Women Financial Action Task Force Media Government Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE Central Bank reviews continuous development pl ..

45 seconds ago

Dubai Health Authority highlights role of disease ..

51 seconds ago

Dubai Economy fines 12 businesses, warns five for ..

58 seconds ago

Low performing power plants generating 1794 MWs be ..

1 minute ago

Number of operating companies in Al Barsha reaches ..

16 minutes ago

Chief Minister Balochistan inaugurates Trade Termi ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.