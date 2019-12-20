'Legislation being made to get vacated deptt land from illegal occupation'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Auqaf Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Friday said that necessary legislation was being made besides evolving effective policy to get vacate departmental land from illegal occupation.

Presiding over a departmental meeting held here, he directed to accelerate the process of getting 10 thousand acre of departmental land vacate from the illegal occupants.

The minister directed to conduct detail audit of the properties of Auqaf and added that solid measures would be taken for the promotion of religious tourism.

He said that effective business plan would be chalked out to increase earning from this land. He said that parks, resorts, hotels would be constructed on the land got vacated from the illegal occupants.

The meeting was further informed that 546 shrines and 437 mosques were under the supervision of Auqaf department.

Department owns 75,000 acre land across the province out of which 29,000 acre of land was being cultivated whereas 1426 residences and 6179 shops of the department are on rent.