Legislation discrete power of Parliament: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interior Atta Ullah Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interior Atta Ullah Tarar on Monday said the Parliament was a supreme institution with the discretionary legislative powers granted by the Constitution.

Talking to a private news channel he said that they (coalition government) respected the judiciary and its decisions but interference in the affairs of the Parliament was unacceptable.� Arguing against the piecemeal elections, the SAPM said that the implications of early elections in the country's largest province could be dire, adding that the resulting political government in the province would necessarily influence the general elections in the country, he added.

Furthermore, the Simultaneous holding of general elections across the country was also crucial for the transparency of elections, he added.

"The Federal government will complete its term, and elections will be held simultaneously", he asserted.