Legislation for enforced disappearance on cards; AGP informs SC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The government desires to constitute a special tribunal for resolving the issue of missing persons and work on legislation is underway to settle the issue once and for all times.

This was stated by the Additional Attorney General Amir Rehman before the seven-member Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court (SC) in a proceedings regarding enforced disappearance and missing persons on Wednesday.

The seven-member Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan is headed by Justice Amin ud Din Khan and comprising Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Musarrat Hilali, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan.

The AGP informed the Court that Justice (R) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar is appointed as Chairmen of the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearance (CIED) and a committee of the Federal cabinet has been constituted to work for legislation in this regard.

On the inquiry of Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar about a time frame for the legislation, the AGP responded that the Cabinet Committee was working on it.

Justice Jamal Mandokhail remarked that the law already exists and it was clearly illegal to make a citizen disappear. Sue an accused in a court of law if he is a suspect, let him free otherwise. The law is clear.

The AGP said that the government is committed to resolve this issue once and for all times.

Justice Mandokhail remarked that we can hope that the issue will be resolved and can’t direct the parliament to legislate on this matter.

The proceedings were then adjourned till the date to be fixed latter.