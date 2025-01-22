Legislation For Enforced Disappearance On Cards; AGP Informs SC
Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2025 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The government desires to constitute a special tribunal for resolving the issue of missing persons and work on legislation is underway to settle the issue once and for all times.
This was stated by the Additional Attorney General Amir Rehman before the seven-member Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court (SC) in a proceedings regarding enforced disappearance and missing persons on Wednesday.
The seven-member Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan is headed by Justice Amin ud Din Khan and comprising Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Musarrat Hilali, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan.
The AGP informed the Court that Justice (R) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar is appointed as Chairmen of the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearance (CIED) and a committee of the Federal cabinet has been constituted to work for legislation in this regard.
On the inquiry of Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar about a time frame for the legislation, the AGP responded that the Cabinet Committee was working on it.
Justice Jamal Mandokhail remarked that the law already exists and it was clearly illegal to make a citizen disappear. Sue an accused in a court of law if he is a suspect, let him free otherwise. The law is clear.
The AGP said that the government is committed to resolve this issue once and for all times.
Justice Mandokhail remarked that we can hope that the issue will be resolved and can’t direct the parliament to legislate on this matter.
The proceedings were then adjourned till the date to be fixed latter.
Recent Stories
DIAC, Opus 2 partner to enhance dispute resolution experience
UAE Ambassador meets Bahraini Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications
UAE President receives Iranian Vice President during working visit to UAE
CBUAE's gold reserves surpass AED24 billion by end of October 2024
CBUAE issues silver commemorative coins marking Golden Jubilee
DIFC, Lloyd’s to develop future talent in insurance sector
Sharjah honours People of Determination with 'Himma Volunteer Award'
Applications open for MBZUAI’s Undergraduate Research Internship Programme
Muslim Council of Elders to participate in Cairo International Book Fair
UAE Ambassador discusses strengthening cooperation with Bahraini Minister of Sus ..
Chinese-Emirati cultural event celebrates heritage, sustainability
Zayed Foundation continues providing relief aid to Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
'Qissa Kahani' brings history & fun to life for kids4 minutes ago
-
District administration removes encroachments on Arbab road5 minutes ago
-
Matiari: First "Agro Livestock and Handicrafts Expo 2025" preparations finalized5 minutes ago
-
Legislation for enforced disappearance on cards; AGP informs SC5 minutes ago
-
Romina urges Lahore Qalandars to promote climate awareness during PSL season5 minutes ago
-
One killed, two injured in firing between two groups5 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 conducts training for teachers, students on first aid, fire safety5 minutes ago
-
DC visits Mother and Child Health Care Center Nawabshah15 minutes ago
-
FC man shot dead in Tank15 minutes ago
-
IHC turns death sentence of two accused to imprisonment in Osama Satti case15 minutes ago
-
Gov't to set up missing persons' tribunal through legislation: SC told25 minutes ago
-
Wafaqi Mohtasib inaugurates Regional Office at Muzaffarabad45 minutes ago