Legislation for people interest prime prerogative of Parliament: KP Law Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Provincial Law and Finance Minister, Aftab Alam here on Thursday said that Parliament was a supreme institution that can amend the constitution and make legislation in the country's interest.

Addressing on a point of order at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, the minister said that powers of all organs of the state were clearly defined in the constitution of the country and the Parliament through its elected representatives has an exclusive power to make legislation.

The Law Minister said that Pakistan can make progress only when all state institutions work in its domain.

He said that PTI would continue efforts to safeguard rights of people.