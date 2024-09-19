Legislation For People Interest Prime Prerogative Of Parliament: KP Law Minister
Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2024 | 09:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Provincial Law and Finance Minister, Aftab Alam here on Thursday said that Parliament was a supreme institution that can amend the constitution and make legislation in the country's interest.
Addressing on a point of order at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, the minister said that powers of all organs of the state were clearly defined in the constitution of the country and the Parliament through its elected representatives has an exclusive power to make legislation.
The Law Minister said that Pakistan can make progress only when all state institutions work in its domain.
He said that PTI would continue efforts to safeguard rights of people.
Recent Stories
P@SHA announces results of its annual elections
IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points
President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security
Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Afghan officials non-diplomatic behaviour condemned12 minutes ago
-
ECP organizes comprehensive training programme for officers, staff12 minutes ago
-
Legendary actor Nadeem to be honoured on his 83rd birthday12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan elected member of IAEA BOG12 minutes ago
-
KhanaBadosh Café to hold literary reference on novel ‘Siyah Heeray’ on Sep 2212 minutes ago
-
AJK PM invites investments in region22 minutes ago
-
IHC dismisses ECP's order for changing election tribunal22 minutes ago
-
CM chairs marathon meeting of P&D Board22 minutes ago
-
IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with groundbreaking GMIS31 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab hails role of Christians in country's development32 minutes ago
-
BISP arranges annual Milad event32 minutes ago
-
Speaker's letter to CEC denotes supremacy of Parliament: Atta Tarar32 minutes ago