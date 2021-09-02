Legislation for protection of minorities rights top priority: Giyan Chand Esrani

Sindh Minister for Minorities Giyan Chand Esrani Wednesday said the Pakistan Peoples Party has always protected rights of the minorities and took practical steps for their welfare

NAWABSHAH (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Minorities Giyan Chand Esrani Wednesday said the Pakistan Peoples Party has always protected rights of the minorities and took practical steps for their welfare.

He expressed these views while addressing a luncheon hosted in his honour by Seth Probhoo Laal Kewlani and Seth Mahesh Kumar Kewlani.

The minister said legislation for the protection of minorities was among top priorities and party leadership has assigned him very important responsibilities He said that he would not confine himself to his office but would also go round the province and resolve the issues of the minority community.

The minister said that legislation for protection of minorities including development projects of worshipping areas and scholarships for the talented students were among his priorities.

He thanked Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah for showing confidence in him.

He said that he would remain in contact with the minority community and would take full fledged steps for resolving their issues.