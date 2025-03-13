Legislation Is Sole Prerogative Of Parliament; Khwaja Haris
Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2025 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Counsel for the Ministry of Defense Advocate Khwaja Haris has argued before the Supreme Court that legislation is the right of the parliament and the parliament has to decide the extent of the jurisdiction of a particular law and on whom it will be applied.
Advocate Khwaja Haris, Counsel for the Ministry of Defense in intra court appeals against trial of civilians in military courts was arguing before the seven-member Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court in rebuttal to the arguments against the law under discussion.
The seven-member Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, headed by Justice Amin ud Din Khan and comprising Justice Jamal Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Musarrat Hilali, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan, was conducting the proceedings.
During the course of proceedings, Justice Jamal Mandokhail remarked that the very purpose of the Army Act is to keep discipline in the forces. Khwaja Haris, however, said that it is the prerogative of the parliament to legislate and decide on whom a particular law to be applied.
Justice Jamal Mandokhail remarked that the Constitution is above the parliament and the parliament is to move under and according to the Constitution.
Khwaja Haris, while responding to the observation of the Court, said that things to be examined in a broader and collective ambit of the Constitution instead of focusing in a particular clause ignoring the overall spirit of the Constitution.
It, again, is the prerogative of the Parliament to decide the standard and implementation of a particular law in a particular situation.
Justice Jamal Mandokhail asked the Counsel ‘does it mean that the parliament can broaden the jurisdiction of the Army Act?‘It is not the question before the Court yet’, responded Khwaja Haris. ‘We agree with you at least on Article 8(5) of the Constitution’, remarked Justice Mandokhail.
Justice Musarrat Hilali complained that the question remains unanswered despite arguments for over a year that ‘are military courts the same as provides Article 175 of the Constitution?’
Justice Amin ud Din Khan remarked that the judgment under discussion is not correct to the extent relating to Section 2/1-D and I agree with the Counsel on this point.
Khwaja Haris said that he will focus on Article 8 of the Constitution and answer the main question regarding trial of civilians in military courts in coming part of his arguments. The Court is hearing this case on almost daily basis for last more than a month but adjourned the proceedings Thursday for April 7, 2024.
Recent Stories
Baniyas leads as Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup gets underway in Abu Dhabi
IPS 2025 boosts Dubai's real estate investment appeal
Punjab Home Dept orders QR code-based online verification for arms licenses
Abu Dhabi Mobility launches Most Noble Number online charity auction to support ..
GCAA issues first national regulation for certifying air navigation service prov ..
Suicide bomber detonates himself at Upper Jandola Fort in South Waziristan
Ranya Rao confesses learning gold smuggling techniques from YouTube
Khalifa University rises to 7th spot globally in Petroleum Engineering
E& joins as main partner of Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Pakistan accuses India of Jaffar Express deadly terrorists attack
Vivo V50 5G Camera Review: A Portrait Powerhouse with Pro-Level Versatility
Ajman University ranks in top 100 universities worldwide in Data Science, AI
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Legislation is sole prerogative of parliament; Khwaja Haris6 minutes ago
-
Free, strong media vital for progress, Says Governor Kundi6 minutes ago
-
24 gamblers arrested6 minutes ago
-
Punjab Home Dept orders QR code-based online verification for arms licenses7 minutes ago
-
DC took action against over pricing16 minutes ago
-
1,239 rehabilitated as 'Drug-Free Peshawar' program concludes third phase16 minutes ago
-
Australia HC condemns Jaffar express attack, offers sympathies to Pakistan16 minutes ago
-
12 arrested over law violations16 minutes ago
-
Rally to show solidarity with Armed Forces held at SMIU16 minutes ago
-
Eight arrested for power theft16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Single Window, Maqta Technologies forge strategic partnership to revolutionise digital trad ..16 minutes ago
-
LDA seals 61 more properties16 minutes ago