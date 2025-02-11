Legislation is the sole privilege of the parliament: SCP observes once again

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The Supreme Court, Tuesday, continued hearing of the petitions regarding trial of civilians in military courts while defense counsel for a convict in May 9 episode Advocate Salman Akram Raja contined his arguments before the court for third day.

The seven-member Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, headed by Justice Amin ud Din Khan, was conducting the proceedings.

Advocate Salman Akram Raja sought excuse for being absent from the proceeding yesterday and said that he couldn’t reach the Court due to traffic jam.

It may be worth mentioning that certain roads in Islamabad are blocked due to development work while traffic congestion was noted because of security measures on some and the only open Margalla Road was jam packed.

Justice Amin ud Din Khan, ignoring the excuse, remarked that those who needed to reach the court were present.

Justice Jamal Mandokhail asked the Counsel to try his best to conclude the arguments today but the Counsel hoped to do so by tomorrow.

Continuing his arguments, Salman Akram Raja said that in the main judgment regarding military courts, it has been explained that no court can be established out of Section 3 of Article 175 of the Constitution.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, however, remarked that hearing of the service matters is initially conducted on departmental level.

Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi remarked that damaging public property in protests has become a fashion.

The videos of May 9 episode were shown on television channels. Protesters broke into the house of the Corp Commander and damaged the property.

Some made forced entry into private properties and smashed the households. The world watched such scenes in Bangladesh and Syria. It has become, regretfully, a culture now.

Justice Jamal Mandokhail remarked that forced entry even into a private property is an offence.

To a question by Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Salman Akram Raja responded that such events happened in many countries and he will give examples of that on a latter stage.

Justice Jamal Mandokhail mentioned that most of the reference are made to judgements of the Baluchistan High Court.

Salman Akram Raja responded that he had witnessed the entire history of Pakistan. Baluchistan High Court always gave judgments in favor of common citizens against martial law dictators. One judgment of Peshawar High Court Judge Seth Waqar Ahmad is mentioned in the International Court of Justice but cannot be mentioned here in this court.

Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan remarked that the Constitution was made in 1973. The Parliament, through 18th amendment, reviewed all amendments introduced in dictatorial eras. The Supreme Court is not supposed to legislate. It is the right and privilege of the parliament to make and amend laws.

The Court adjourned the proceeding for tomorrow.