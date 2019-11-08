Legislation made to attract foreign investment in Balochistan:Chief Minister

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) : Chief Minister of Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan here Friday said that the provincial government had made lot of legislation during last 14 months to attract the local as well as foreign investment to the province, besides introducing fiscal and administrative reforms.

Addressing the Pre-Conference of Balochistan Livestock Expo 2019, he said that Balochistan was blessed with all natural resources including copper, gold, coal, gas and petroleum.

The event was aimed at highlighting the livestock potential of the province, besides introducing the scope of upcoming three-day expo to starting from November 18 to 20.

The expo would showcase the agriculture and livestock potential and provide to the stakeholders a platform to share their experiences and promote the sector on large scale of commercial farming.

The chief minister said that unique ecological positions of the province offered huge opportunities in agriculture and livestock sector that could help in socio-economic prosperity of the province and turn around the national economy.

He said that the provincial government was facing the issues of quality human resources and skilled labor to exploit the true potential of the natural resources in the province.

He said that over three million hectares of land was still available for cultivation and a coast line stretched over 700 kilometers was providing a great opportunities for marine farming to fetch billion of Dollars annually.

Jam Kamal said that livestock expo was the first initiatives and the provincial government had planned nine more such events in different sectors in the days to come to highlight the scope of investment opportunities in Balochistan.

He said that the provincial government would also organize investment conferences in middle East, Europe and Central Asian States to attract the investment in energy, mineral, agriculture and livestock sectors.

He called upon the foreign and local investors to take the benefit of the business conducive policies of the government as it was the best time to invest in the province.

Addressing the conference, the diplomats from the embassies of China and Australia assured their full technical assistance and support for the development of the agriculture and livestock sectors of the province.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Secretary Balochistan informed that the expo would provide a forum to key private and government stakeholders to share their knowledge to encourage and support large scale livestock business.

He informed that currently, the provincial share in national output of meat was stood at 40%, milk 35% , eggs 13% and hides, skins and wool by 10%.