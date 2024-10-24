Open Menu

Legislation On Anti-fake News Being Drafted: PA Speaker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 24, 2024 | 08:38 PM

Legislation on anti-fake news being drafted: PA Speaker

Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan said that the government is taking measures to prevent fake news on social media

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan said that the government is taking measures to prevent fake news on social media.

He expressed these remarks in a meeting with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) delegation, that met him at Punjab House Islamabad, said a press release issued here Thursday.

Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan said that the UNDP and the current government have common goals, the government will provide all possible assistance to the UNDP to fight fake news, adding that access to the truth is a fundamental right of everyone. He said, unfortunately, the people are being misled by the misuse of social media.

He said that legislation is being drafted in the Punjab Assembly regarding anti-fake news, proper use of social media in educational institutions and syllabi should be arranged in terms of eradicating fake news.

The UNDP delegation included Qaiser Ishaq, Dr. Ali Al Bayati, Usman Zafar, Babar Yaqoob, Humira Javed and Chaudhry Amjad Mann.

The delegation thanked Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan for the support provided by the government to the UNDP.

The UNDP appreciated PA Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan's initiative to highlight the issue of fake news and assist parliamentarians on this important issue.

Related Topics

Islamabad United Nations Punjab Social Media Undp All Government Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

LHC dismisses appeal against bail of Parvez Elahi ..

LHC dismisses appeal against bail of Parvez Elahi family members in money launde ..

6 minutes ago
 UCHS, Islamic Aid sign agreement for development p ..

UCHS, Islamic Aid sign agreement for development projects

3 minutes ago
 Ugandan delegation visits NADRA HQ, explores colla ..

Ugandan delegation visits NADRA HQ, explores collaborative opportunities

3 minutes ago
 Sajid Khan shines with six-wicket haul as Pakistan ..

Sajid Khan shines with six-wicket haul as Pakistan trail by 194 runs

3 minutes ago
 Venezuelan opposition figures win EU's top rights ..

Venezuelan opposition figures win EU's top rights Sakharov prize

4 minutes ago
 Mozambique's ruling party candidate Chapo elected ..

Mozambique's ruling party candidate Chapo elected president

4 minutes ago
Gaza rescuers say 17 killed, dozens wounded in Isr ..

Gaza rescuers say 17 killed, dozens wounded in Israel strike on school

4 minutes ago
 FBR amends income tax rules to enhance ATL system ..

FBR amends income tax rules to enhance ATL system efficiency

4 minutes ago
 Picky protection rules hamper Swiss mushrooming cr ..

Picky protection rules hamper Swiss mushrooming craze

4 minutes ago
 Veena Malik in spotlight for her new romance 

Veena Malik in spotlight for her new romance 

46 minutes ago
 DC urges parents to ensure vaccination of children ..

DC urges parents to ensure vaccination of children against polio

35 minutes ago
 KP Govt decides to take various steps for prisoner ..

KP Govt decides to take various steps for prisoners’ welfare

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan