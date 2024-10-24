Legislation on anti-fake news being drafted: PA Speaker

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan said that the government is taking measures to prevent fake news on social media.

He expressed these remarks in a meeting with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) delegation, that met him at Punjab House Islamabad, said a press release issued here Thursday.

Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan said that the UNDP and the current government have common goals, the government will provide all possible assistance to the UNDP to fight fake news, adding that access to the truth is a fundamental right of everyone. He said, unfortunately, the people are being misled by the misuse of social media.

He said that legislation is being drafted in the Punjab Assembly regarding anti-fake news, proper use of social media in educational institutions and syllabi should be arranged in terms of eradicating fake news.

The UNDP delegation included Qaiser Ishaq, Dr. Ali Al Bayati, Usman Zafar, Babar Yaqoob, Humira Javed and Chaudhry Amjad Mann.

The delegation thanked Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan for the support provided by the government to the UNDP.

The UNDP appreciated PA Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan's initiative to highlight the issue of fake news and assist parliamentarians on this important issue.