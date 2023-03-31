Legislation on card to compel social media platforms to register in Pakistan: Senate informed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan on Friday informed the Senate that the incumbent government was working on legislation to force the social media platforms to register themselves in Pakistan.

Replying to various supplementary questions during Question Hour, the minister said the Prime Minister constituted a National Social Working Committee in August last year to suggest proper legislation in this regard.

He said Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has processed 59253 URLs related to Sectarian/ Hate Speech complaints on social media so far. Out of the total complaints 47,674 URLs have been blocked over hate speech till February.

He said the PTA had also blocked the Wikipedia site on the directives of the High Court for 48 hours.

The minister said under section 37 (1) of the PECA Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 ("PECA"), the Authority has been empowered to remove or block or issue directions for removal or blocking of access to information through any information system if it considers it necessary in the interest of the glory of islam or the integrity, security or defence of Pakistan or any part thereof, public order, decency or morality, or about contempt of court or commission of or incitement to an offence under PECA.

Under section 37 (2) of PECA, the Federal Government has approved the Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content (Procedure, Oversight and Safeguard), Rules, 2021 ("Rules"), he added.