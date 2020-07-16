UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Legislation On Cards To Curb Human Trafficking Effectively: National Assembly Told

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 03:42 PM

Legislation on cards to curb human trafficking effectively: National Assembly told

Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Shaukat Ali on Thursday informed the National Assembly that legislation was on the cards to curb human trafficking

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Shaukat Ali on Thursday informed the National Assembly that legislation was on the cards to curb human trafficking.

Responding to questions during the "Question Hour", he said that a private bill "The Trafficking of Persons (Prevention and Rehabilitation) Bill 2019 approved by the National Assembly Committee on Interior was with the Ministry of Law and Justice .

The bill specially focused on taking effective steps to prevent trafficking of women and children, along with the aim to protect trafficking victims by providing them additional help. The aim of this act was to target criminals exploiting the underprivileged, who endured unwanted hardships in the pursuit of a better life, and also to provide further assistance to trafficking victims.

The parliamentary secretary said that soon after receiving the bill from the ministry of law and justice it will be tabled in the house for approval.

"The passage of the bill will make human trafficking very difficult, " he informed the house.

Responding to another question he said, executive passport offices had been established in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Multan, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Karachi, Quetta and Peshawar.

He further said that the government had established Regional Passport Offices in almost all districts of Pakistan except newly established districts.

At present,he said, there were six districts where no passport office was established to date. These districts were Korangi, Lower Kohistan. District Khyber , Sikandarabad, Duki, and Kharmong (Gilgit Baltistan). However he said, budget had been allocated to set up passport offices in these districts.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad National Assembly Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Budget Gujrat Sahiwal Gilgit Baltistan Sargodha Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot Kohistan Korangi Criminals Women 2019 All From Government

Recent Stories

After Successful Implementation in Lahore, Online ..

1 minute ago

Bakarmandi mobile app has been launched in Punjab ..

3 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif criticizes PTI govt over damage to ..

14 minutes ago

Balochistan govt to renovate 100 public schools fo ..

2 minutes ago

North Macedonia Social Democrats grab narrow poll ..

2 minutes ago

Germany readies tougher lockdowns to ward off seco ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.