Legislation on COAS extension to be done with consensus: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said the extension of tenure of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa was an issue of national interest and legislation on it would be made with consensus of all the political parties in Parliament

Prime Minister Imran Khan constituted a committee comprising Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khattack and Leader of the House in Senate Syed Shibli Faraz to contact the opposition leaders for developing consensus over the issue, she said while talking to a private news channel.

She said all the political parties would show maturity and refrain from doing politics on the matter as the country was confronting security issues.

The special assistant said the Supreme Court's decision to give six-month extension to the COAS and asking the government to do legislation in the meantime had strengthened the democracy and upheld the supremacy of the Parliament.

She said General Qamar Javed Bajwa had helped project the soft image Pakistan internationally and the way he had highlighted the bloodbath being carried out by India in the occupied Kashmir was unprecedented.

He had given a new hope to the Kashmiri people that their struggle for freedom would reach their logical conclusion, she added.