Legislation on Kulbhushan thwart Indian design to isolate Pakistan: AGP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP), Khalid Javed Khan on Thursday said that legislation on Kulbhushan by Parliament Wednesday has thwarted Indian designs to isolate Pakistan globally.

Through this legislation, Pakistan has provided Counsellor's access to Kulbhushan who is an Indian spy and the killer of Pakistani citizens, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Kulbhushan jadhav had been involved in terrorist activities against Pakistan, he stated. Provision of Counsellor's access to K. Jadhav would never benefit to India as well as the spy, he added.

He rubbished the notions of extending any facilitation to the Indian spy through the said legislation because he had murdered Pakistani people.

Rather, it has stopped the Indian designs for isolating Pakistan from the International forum like United Nation, he said.