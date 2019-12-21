UrduPoint.com
Legislation Process Underway To Get Vacated Auqaf Deptt Land: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 08:48 PM

Punjab Minister for Auqaf Saeed-ul-Hassan has said that legislation process is underway to get vacated departmental land from illegal occupation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Auqaf Saeed-ul-Hassan has said that legislation process is underway to get vacated departmental land from illegal occupation.

Presiding over a departmental meeting held here, he ordered for accelerating the process of getting 10,000 acres of land vacated from illegal occupants.

The minister ordered for conducting detailed audit of properties of the Auqaf department and taking measures for promotion of religious tourism.

He said effective business plan would be chalked out for increasing income from this land, adding parks, resorts, hotels would be constructed on the land got vacated from the illegal occupants.

The meeting was further informed that 546 shrines and 437 Mosques were under the supervision of Auqaf department.

The department owns 75,000 acres of land throughout Punjab, out of which 29,000 acres of land were being cultivated while 1,426 residential units and 6,179 shops had been rented out.

