Legislation proposed for implementing media-related law through information ministry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :The National Assembly on Monday witnessed introduction of a bill seeking to transfer implementation of the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Act, 2021 from Ministry of Human Rights to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi introduced the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals (Amendment) Bill, 2023 which was referred to the relevant committee.

The Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals (Amendment) Bill, 2023 aims to transfer the implementation of the "Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Act, 2021" from the Ministry of Human Rights to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

According to the statement of objectives and reasons of the bill, liaison and coordination with agencies and media on matters concerning government policies and activities is the responsibility of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting under Item no. 16: Entry-9 o the Rules of business 1973. Hence, the Prime Minister transferred the implementation of the " Protection of Journalists and Media Professional Act, 2021" from the Ministry of Human Rights to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting along with the direction to make necessary amendments to the Act for its implementation.

It is worth mentioning here that the above-mentioned decision has been ratified by the Cabinet in its meeting held on January 24, 2023.