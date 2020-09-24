Legislation, special courts demanded to protect Namoos-i-Risalat

Particianpts of Tuhaffuz-e-Namoos-i-Risalat (PBHU), Companions of Messenger of Allah and his Distinguished Family Members rally demanded legislation to protect their santity

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Particianpts of Tuhaffuz-e-Namoos-i-Risalat (PBHU), Companions of Messenger of Allah and his Distinguished Family Members rally demanded legislation to protect their santity.

The rally was organized by different religious parties attended by a large number of people here on Thursday evening at Clock Tower intersection.

They said that stringent punishment should be part of the legislation adding that special courts should be set up for trail and timely verdicts.

The rally also adopted 14 resolutions to protect the sanctity of Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), Sahaba-i-Karam and his Ehl-e-Bait (Distinguished Family Members).