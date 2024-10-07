Legislation To Be Done To Set Up Tourism Authority: Minister
Faizan Hashmi Published October 07, 2024 | 08:02 PM
Punjab Law Minister Sohaib Ahmad Barth has said that under new authority all departments of tourism will be clubbed together at one place
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Punjab Law Minister Sohaib Ahmad Barth has said that under new authority all departments of tourism will be clubbed together at one place.
He said this while presiding over the meeting of the sub committee of Punjab Tourism Promotion and Development, here on Monday.
The sub committee proposed that one authority should deal with all affairs related to tourism. It was further proposed to form 'Punjab Tourism Culture and Heritage Authority'.
The minister said that legislation would be done for setting up authority and added that currently different departments and agencies were handling tourism separately.
He further said that for legislation purpose the committee would forward its recommendations to high-ups.
Sohaib Ahmad Barth said there were a lot tourism promotion opportunities in Punjab and sincere efforts were being made in this regard.
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was taking all possible measures to provide suitable environment for promotion of tourism across the province.
