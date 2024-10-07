Open Menu

Legislation To Be Done To Set Up Tourism Authority: Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published October 07, 2024 | 08:02 PM

Legislation to be done to set up tourism authority: Minister

Punjab Law Minister Sohaib Ahmad Barth has said that under new authority all departments of tourism will be clubbed together at one place

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Punjab Law Minister Sohaib Ahmad Barth has said that under new authority all departments of tourism will be clubbed together at one place.

He said this while presiding over the meeting of the sub committee of Punjab Tourism Promotion and Development, here on Monday.

The sub committee proposed that one authority should deal with all affairs related to tourism. It was further proposed to form 'Punjab Tourism Culture and Heritage Authority'.

The minister said that legislation would be done for setting up authority and added that currently different departments and agencies were handling tourism separately.

He further said that for legislation purpose the committee would forward its recommendations to high-ups.

Sohaib Ahmad Barth said there were a lot tourism promotion opportunities in Punjab and sincere efforts were being made in this regard.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was taking all possible measures to provide suitable environment for promotion of tourism across the province.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Law Minister All

Recent Stories

Palestine Solidarity Day observed in KP amid prote ..

Palestine Solidarity Day observed in KP amid protest rallies against Israel’s ..

7 minutes ago
 No one can stop Pakistan from progress: Prime Mini ..

No one can stop Pakistan from progress: Prime Minister’s Youth Program (PMYP) ..

7 minutes ago
 CTO launches 'Women on Wheels' program at Girls Gu ..

CTO launches 'Women on Wheels' program at Girls Guide House

7 minutes ago
 PSGMEA annual general body meeting held

PSGMEA annual general body meeting held

7 minutes ago
 Oil prices extend gains on Mideast tensions, Wall ..

Oil prices extend gains on Mideast tensions, Wall Street retreats

7 minutes ago
 UN warns world's water cycle becoming ever more er ..

UN warns world's water cycle becoming ever more erratic

14 minutes ago
Hezbollah says targets Israeli troops in Lebanon b ..

Hezbollah says targets Israeli troops in Lebanon border villages

14 minutes ago
 ATC grants interim bail to Salman Akram Raja in 3 ..

ATC grants interim bail to Salman Akram Raja in 3 cases

14 minutes ago
 PPL ASIA, Midland Oil Company reach settlement on ..

PPL ASIA, Midland Oil Company reach settlement on EDPS contract

14 minutes ago
 WUS inaugurates national conference on 'Emerging T ..

WUS inaugurates national conference on 'Emerging Trends in Sciences and Social S ..

14 minutes ago
 Commissioner approves three development schemes

Commissioner approves three development schemes

27 minutes ago
 DC holds introductory meeting

DC holds introductory meeting

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan