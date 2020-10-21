UrduPoint.com
Legislation To Ensure Positive Change In The Lives Of PWDs: National Assembly Speaker

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 10:56 PM

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Wednesday said that Legislation to ameliorate the hardships of the Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) and to support them to be the productive part of the society would be chief objective of first-ever Parliamentary Committee on Disabled Persons

He expressed these views while chairing the 1st meeting of the Special Committee on Disable Persons in the Parliament house, said a press release.

The Speaker said that incumbent government is especially focusing for inclusion of the marginalized segments of society in mainstream.

He remarked that PWDs have all capabilities and potential, and capitalizing these traits need encouragement and policy intervention by Parliamentarians.

He constituted a sub-committee containing four members to finalize Terms of Reference of the committee in collaboration with welfare organizations serving for the cause of PWDs.

He said that the Special committee would be task orientated and would follow the success stories of the Special Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture and Executive Committee of Parliamentary Friendship Group.

While appreciating the services of welfare organizations which are serving in the cause of supporting PWDs, Asad Qaiser Speaker lauded the achievements of Akhwat Foundation for its welfare projects especially in Kasur and Sheikupura.

He mentioned that the technical assistance of these welfare organizations would be vital to bring legislation initiatives for the PWDs.

The participants appreciated the Speaker's concern for the welfare and marginalized segments of Society PWDs.

