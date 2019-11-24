LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that making effective laws to pre-empt violence against women was part of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government agenda.

In his message on the International Day for Elimination of Violence against Women, he said that violence against women was not only an inhuman act but also a legal offense.

Injustice being done to any women on the basis of gender bias tantamount to cruelty. By empowering women and granting them equal rights could help eradicate such a social vice, the CM added. Religion islam has granted women all rights, he added.

The chief minister said that for providing prompt justice and redressing grievances of women, a state-of-the-art centre had been working in Multan and facilities of police accesa, prosecution, medical and forensic were available under one roof at the centre. The scope of such centres would be expanded across the province, he added.

Usman Buzdar said the International Day for Elimination of Violence against Women provides an opportunity for creating awareness among people about providing all opportunities to women to lead a respectable and violence-free life.