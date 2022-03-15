UrduPoint.com

Legislation Underway To Bring Deprived Women, Youth & Transgenders Into Mainstream Of Uplift: Dr. Rubaba

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2022 | 10:22 PM

Legislation underway to bring deprived women, youth & transgenders into mainstream of uplift: Dr. Rubaba

Parliamentary Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs and Chairperson Women Parliamentary Caucus Forum Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi on Tuesday said that anti-harassment committees have been set up in 17 departments of Balochistan while processes is being taken in other sectors to implement anti-harassment laws

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs and Chairperson Women Parliamentary Caucus Forum Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi on Tuesday said that anti-harassment committees have been set up in 17 departments of Balochistan while processes is being taken in other sectors to implement anti-harassment laws.

"Legislation is underway in Balochistan to bring deprived people including women, youth and transgender into the mainstream of development", she added.

She expressed these views while addressing as a Chief Guest dialogue on Generation on Equality Forum organized by FDI Pakistan here.

On this occasion, the head of Forum for Dignity Initiatives (FDI) Pakistan, Mr. Yaqoob elaborated on the aims and objectives of the event.

Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi said that the government was committed to allocating resources for effective participation in the political decision making process and providing equal opportunities to women in technology so that the global goals of sustainable development could be achieved.

"The first health policy for transgender people has been formulated in the state while necessary laws related to the public interest including economic stability of women, prevention of child marriage and health of women and youth are being formed", she explained.

She said that implementing the laws would not only fulfill the global commitment related to SDGs but would also provide equal opportunities for the improvement of the deprived people.

Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi said the process of formation of Inquiries Committees was underway and so far such committees have been set up in 17 departments while working were underway to implement anti-harassment laws in other sectors.

At the end of the program, Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi distributed certificates among the participants.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Technology Marriage Women Event Government

Recent Stories

UNDP delegation gets briefing on South Punjab agri ..

UNDP delegation gets briefing on South Punjab agriculture, development needs

2 minutes ago
 Govt keeps prices of petroleum products unchanged

Govt keeps prices of petroleum products unchanged

2 minutes ago
 Rotary club inaugurates computer lab at Govt Girls ..

Rotary club inaugurates computer lab at Govt Girls High School Sakrand

2 minutes ago
 Textile exports increase by 26.08% to $12.607 bln ..

Textile exports increase by 26.08% to $12.607 bln in 8 months

2 minutes ago
 Babar Azam holds the Pakistan fort

Babar Azam holds the Pakistan fort

6 minutes ago
 Fund raising for uplift projects through PSX recom ..

Fund raising for uplift projects through PSX recommended

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>