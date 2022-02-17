UrduPoint.com

Legislation Underway To Set Up Recycling Plant For Sacred Papers: Official

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2022 | 07:45 PM

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Thursday said legislation was under process to establish a recycling plant for sacred papers in the Federal Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Thursday said legislation was under process to establish a recycling plant for sacred papers in the Federal Capital.

According to a ministry official, the ministry had drafted 'The Publication of the Holy Quran Printing and Recording Amendment Bill 2020' by suggesting amendments in the Quran Act 1973.

The proposed law, he said, would cover the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), and was with the National Assembly's Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, which in its last meeting had recommended to present it in the House after incorporating its amendments.

The official said at present no proper mechanism existed to ensure the sanctity of sacred papers. However under the new law, a 'Quran Board' would be set up to ensure high standard of printing of the Holy Book, besides taking optimum steps for sanctity of the sacred papers.

It may be added that Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Secretary Sardar Ajaz Ahmad Khan Jaffar on Monday chaired a meeting on the recycling plant in the Federal Capital.

It was told that two sites were under consideration one was to acquire land from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) in the Industrial Area and the other was the Haji Camp Islamabad, which was the ministry's own property.

The recycling plant built at the acquired would cost approximately Rs 550 million and at the Haji Camp Rs 350 million, it was further informed.

Sardar Jaffar directed to take all the stakeholders on board and speed up the process so that the recycling plant project could be materialized as soon as possible.

