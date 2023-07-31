Legislation vital to end domestic violence: CPWB chairperson

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmad said on Monday that child domestic labour was currently a crucial issue and requires effective legislation to be declared illegal.

She was speaking at a consultative session, organised by the CPWB and a non-government organisation (NGO), Search for Justice, here to propose reforms regarding legislation to declare child domestic labour as illegal.

The chairperson said that collaborative efforts with stakeholders would be made to eliminate violence against domestic workers. Sarah Ahmad emphasised that empowering child domestic workers through education was a vital step towards making them productive citizens of society.

Representatives of departments of Police, Social Welfare, Human Rights , Labour and various NGOs participated in the session.