Legislative Business, 4 Resolutions Remain Unaddressed In National Assembly

Umer Jamshaid Published December 29, 2021 | 08:57 PM

The National Assembly (NA) Wednesday could not taken up the legislative business, four resolutions, 25 reports of standing committees and amendments in the rules of procedure and conduct of business

The National Assembly (NA) Wednesday could not taken up the legislative business, four resolutions, 25 reports of standing committees and amendments in the rules of procedure and conduct of business.

The house conducted the 'question hour' while two calling attention notices could not be taken up.

After the Namaz break, NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri announced to adjourn the House to meet again on Thursday, December 30, at 4 pm.

